Waco-area news briefs: June 30, 2017

The Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual Fireworks Extravaganza starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Freedom of God Ministries, at the former Hog Creek Ice House location, 7549 N. Highway 6. Parking will be $10 per car. The event will include games, bounce houses, live music and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. Dubl-R Burgers, Kona Ice and other vendors will be on site, with a portion of their proceeds benefiting the Speegleville VFD.

