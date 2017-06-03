Waco-area news briefs: June 3, 2017

Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will offer free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The 143rd Infantry Association and the post-war National Guard will have a reunion from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at the National Guard Armory, 2120 N. New Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.