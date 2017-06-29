Waco-area news briefs: June 29, 2017
The Bear Mountain is having its third annual Spokes and Sparklers bike riding event Saturday at Tonkawa Falls, 8540 E. Fifth St. in Crawford. The free event for cyclists of all levels will start with a 50-mile ride at 7 a.m., followed by 23-mile and 12-mile rides at 8 a.m. Helmets are required.
