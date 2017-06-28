Waco-area news briefs: June 28, 2017

Waco Civic Theatre will present "Hairspray" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St. Stunt juggler Matt Tardy will preent a high-energy stunt show filled with comedy, magic and amazing juggling at the following times, dates and locations: Historic Waco Foundation's exhibit, "Uniting the Home Front: Waco in World War I," will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday at the Fort House Museum, 503 S. Fourth St. The exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, featuring Waco-based Camp MacArthur, the training camp for the 32nd Infantry Division, and Rich Field, an airfield for aviation training.

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for McLennan County was issued at June 28 at 12:32PM CDT

