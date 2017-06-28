Waco-area news briefs: June 28, 2017
Waco Civic Theatre will present "Hairspray" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St. Stunt juggler Matt Tardy will preent a high-energy stunt show filled with comedy, magic and amazing juggling at the following times, dates and locations: Historic Waco Foundation's exhibit, "Uniting the Home Front: Waco in World War I," will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday at the Fort House Museum, 503 S. Fourth St. The exhibit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I, featuring Waco-based Camp MacArthur, the training camp for the 32nd Infantry Division, and Rich Field, an airfield for aviation training.
