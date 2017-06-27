Waco-area news briefs: June 27, 2017
Shirley Caesar, Grammy-winning gospel singer, will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 8 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St. The city of Woodway will continue its annual Midsummer Night's Concert Series with a free concert by the Elephants at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Gazebo at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court in Hewitt, will host two performances by Critterman at 10:30 and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Guest speaker will be Janie Martinez, director of operations with ProServSocialWork.com , a local health care provider that provides assistance and counseling to clients and families who are dealing with social, emotional and environmental problems.
