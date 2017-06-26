Waco-area news briefs: June 26, 2017
Mission Waco Jubilee Theatre will present "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. The Highlander Alumni and Friends Association at McLennan Community College will accept nominations through July 15 for its 2017 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours without a degree from MCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC