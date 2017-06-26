Waco-area news briefs: June 26, 2017

Mission Waco Jubilee Theatre will present "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. The Highlander Alumni and Friends Association at McLennan Community College will accept nominations through July 15 for its 2017 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours without a degree from MCC.

