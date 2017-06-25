Waco-area news briefs: June 25, 2017
Historic Waco Foundation is sponsoring the premiere screening of a new documentary, "What About Waco," at 7:15 p.m. July 6 at The Grand Lodge Of Texas Auditorium, 715 Columbus Ave. Another screening will follow July 7. Waco Children's Theatre will present the Broadway musical "Grease" at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and July 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Waco's Bubba's 33, 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, will have a Pizza for Paws lunch fundraiser benefiting DADS.
