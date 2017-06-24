Waco-area news briefs: June 24, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: June 24, 2017

C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is sponsoring a Celebrity Pro-Am Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 at the Lake Waco Corp of Engineers location, 4600 Skeet Eason Road. The event also will include a gourmet fish fry and celebrity auction from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.

