Waco-area news briefs: June 23, 2017
The Bremond Chamber of Commerce will hold its 30th annual Polski Dzien Festival from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. Street dances begin at 8 p.m. daily, with Brave Combo performing Friday and Wade Bowen on Saturday.
