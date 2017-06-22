Waco-area news briefs: June 22, 2017

In conjunction with National HIV Testing Day, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, is offering free Rapid HIV tests from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The Waco-McLennan County Library will have a Family Night program at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Troy Hein, local television sports anchor and author of the "Jay at Play" children's book series, will be on hand to read some of his books.

