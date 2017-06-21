Waco-area news briefs: June 21, 2017
McLennan Community College will continue its RiverSounds concert series with a free concert by country singers Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCC's Bosque River Stage. The Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will present a Validation Therapy workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 at the McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St. The program will be presented by dementia and Alzheimer's expert Naomi Feil.
