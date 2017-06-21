Waco-area news briefs: June 21, 2017

McLennan Community College will continue its RiverSounds concert series with a free concert by country singers Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCC's Bosque River Stage. The Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will present a Validation Therapy workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 at the McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St. The program will be presented by dementia and Alzheimer's expert Naomi Feil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.