Waco-area news briefs: June 20, 2017

Texas Heat Wave Band will present a free concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Gazebo at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Baylor Theatre will present "Who Am I This Time?" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, in Theatre 11 at Baylor University's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. Texas State Technical College will have a registration rally from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at TSTC's Student Services Center, 3801 Campus Drive. Sudents should bring a copy of their driver's license, their high school transcript or GED, any college transcripts, proof of bacterial meningitis vaccination, housing application and TSI scores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.