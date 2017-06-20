Waco-area news briefs: June 20, 2017
Texas Heat Wave Band will present a free concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Gazebo at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Baylor Theatre will present "Who Am I This Time?" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, in Theatre 11 at Baylor University's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. Texas State Technical College will have a registration rally from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at TSTC's Student Services Center, 3801 Campus Drive. Sudents should bring a copy of their driver's license, their high school transcript or GED, any college transcripts, proof of bacterial meningitis vaccination, housing application and TSI scores.
