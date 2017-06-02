Waco-area news briefs: June 2, 2017
Hillsboro Main Street is having a Bond's Alley Art Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Hillsboro. Bond's Alley is between Texas' oldest pharmacy, T.B. Bond Pharmacy, 60 W. Elm St., and Hillsboro's oldest building, the Old Rock Saloon, according to the organization.
