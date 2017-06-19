Waco-area news briefs: June 19, 2017

Waco Civic Theatre will present "Hairspray" from Thursday through July 2 at the Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and June 29 to July 1. Matinees will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 2. The City of Waco Planning Department will host a public meeting about proposed ordinance revisions dealing with short-term rentals at 6 p.m. Monday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Susan G. Komen East Central Texas Affiliate will have a Central Texas Race for the Cure committee meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Komen Central Texas office, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 204.

