Waco-area news briefs: June 19, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: June 19, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco Civic Theatre will present "Hairspray" from Thursday through July 2 at the Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and June 29 to July 1. Matinees will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 2. The City of Waco Planning Department will host a public meeting about proposed ordinance revisions dealing with short-term rentals at 6 p.m. Monday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Susan G. Komen East Central Texas Affiliate will have a Central Texas Race for the Cure committee meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Komen Central Texas office, 2911 Herring Ave., Suite 204.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy 6 hr Tavia1989 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr Baybeh 8,701
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,965 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC