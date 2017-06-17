Waco-area news briefs: June 17, 2017

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will celebrate Father's Day on Sunday by offering free admission to fathers and grandfathers who are accompanied by their children or grandchildren. The Waco-McLennan County Aggie Moms and The Greater Waco A&M Club are having their annual Howdy Party from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion in Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. The event will include an appearance by A&M Yell Leaders, food and drinks, and an opportunity to meet with other local A&M students and their families.

