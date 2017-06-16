Waco-area news briefs: June 16, 2017

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is having its annual Juneteenth parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn Campus on Elm Avenue. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is having a Cancer Survivors Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. The Waco NAACP and Project Vier Coalition are having a Juneteenth Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Oscar DuConge Park, 1661 J.J. Flewellen Road.

