Waco-area news briefs: June 15, 2017
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Row Crop Committees in McLennan and Falls Counties will host a West Side Row Crop Field Day from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 23 in the demonstration field on Farmview Parkway in McGregor. The program will include presentations on grain sorghum and corn variety trials, before moving to the Crawford Community Center for presentations about risk management, an ag commodity market update, economics of farming, and laws and regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,699
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC