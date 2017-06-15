Waco-area news briefs: June 15, 2017

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Row Crop Committees in McLennan and Falls Counties will host a West Side Row Crop Field Day from 7:30 a.m. to noon June 23 in the demonstration field on Farmview Parkway in McGregor. The program will include presentations on grain sorghum and corn variety trials, before moving to the Crawford Community Center for presentations about risk management, an ag commodity market update, economics of farming, and laws and regulations.

