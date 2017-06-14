Waco-area news briefs: June 14, 2017

McLennan Community College will continue its RiverSounds concert series with a free concert by Grammy Award-winning Brave Combo at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCC's Bosque River Stage. The Denton-based quintet will perform a mix of salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha-cha, the blues and more.

