Waco-area news briefs: June 14, 2017
McLennan Community College will continue its RiverSounds concert series with a free concert by Grammy Award-winning Brave Combo at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCC's Bosque River Stage. The Denton-based quintet will perform a mix of salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha-cha, the blues and more.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,700
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
