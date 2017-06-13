Waco-area news briefs: June 13, 2017

Spaces are still available for the second session of the city of Waco's Camp Cameron Summer Adventure Day Camp, which will begin Monday and continue weekdays through June 30. The session will include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, trips to Hawaiian Falls, a Texas Rangers baseball game and weekly field trips. The city of Woodway will kick off its annual Midsummer Night's Concert Series with a free concert by Touch of Grey at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the gazebo at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

