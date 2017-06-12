Waco-area news briefs: June 12, 2017
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Sacred Heart No. 829 of West will host its annual Taste of West fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 507 W. Spruce St. in West.
