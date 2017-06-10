Waco-area news briefs: June 10, 2017

Baylor University's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will start its run of the film, "Living in the Age of Airplanes," at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The 47-minute film, narrated by actor Harrison Ford, explores the ways in which the world has changed in the years since airplanes were invented.

