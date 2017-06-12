Three arrested for stealing rifle from man

On June 14 at around noon, patrol officers responded to a call of three suspects identified as Chris Morales, Skyler Durham, and Miguel Moreno, that stole a AK-47 from a an individual in North Waco. The victim was at a friend's house located at 1600 N 15th St., where the victim was to meet the three individuals who wanted to purchase the firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.