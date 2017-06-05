Texas Woman Calls 911 Over Slow Chicken Nuggets

Police in Waco, Texas, were surprised and seemingly amused to receive a useless, time-wasting call over the weekend from a resident who actually dialed 911 because a quick-service restauratn had taken too long to make her an order of chicken nuggets. On Friday night, a woman really did call 911 and tell emergency services to send the police because her order of chicken nuggets had taken too long from the drive-thru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.