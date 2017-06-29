Teachers learn about Waco history during summer seminar
Before the Texas humidity set in on a recent Wednesday, local educators, including University High School history teacher Dan Pfleging, inched from one edge of Waco's oldest public cemetery to the other. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports every so often, a teacher would squat to take a closer look at a faded epitaph or birth dates in First Street Cemetery, near Interstate 35. They would run a hand along the grooves of headstones from the late 1800s, snap a photo and tap on their smartphones, searching for answers to a scavenger hunt that revealed hints of untold history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Texas FireCracker
|8
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|Tue
|Screwedwife
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC