Teachers learn about Waco history dur...

Teachers learn about Waco history during summer seminar

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Before the Texas humidity set in on a recent Wednesday, local educators, including University High School history teacher Dan Pfleging, inched from one edge of Waco's oldest public cemetery to the other. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports every so often, a teacher would squat to take a closer look at a faded epitaph or birth dates in First Street Cemetery, near Interstate 35. They would run a hand along the grooves of headstones from the late 1800s, snap a photo and tap on their smartphones, searching for answers to a scavenger hunt that revealed hints of untold history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) 5 hr Texas FireCracker 8
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages Tue Screwedwife 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,712
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC