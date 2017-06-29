Teachers learn about Waco history during summer seminar

Before the Texas humidity set in on a recent Wednesday, local educators, including University High School history teacher Dan Pfleging, inched from one edge of Waco's oldest public cemetery to the other. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports every so often, a teacher would squat to take a closer look at a faded epitaph or birth dates in First Street Cemetery, near Interstate 35. They would run a hand along the grooves of headstones from the late 1800s, snap a photo and tap on their smartphones, searching for answers to a scavenger hunt that revealed hints of untold history.

