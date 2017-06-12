Sword-wielding man battles officers trying to avoid prostitution arrest

A Waco-area man is in custody after police say he slashed an officer with a sword in an effort to avoid arrest during a prostitution sting. The Woodway Public Safety Department reported several arrests during a three-day prostitution operation including Billy Linkous, 27, who faces a slew of charges stemming from his attempt to escape when he realized the meeting was not with a prostitute but rather police.

