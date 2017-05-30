Police seek help locating missing man

Police seek help locating missing man

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, who was last heard from by family on May 14. Waco police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, who was last heard from by family on May 14. Waco police are asking for help to find a missing man who may be in need of diabetes medication and mental health help. Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, was last contacted by family on May 14 and has not been heard from since, Waco police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 8,657
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) Wed Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May 5 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May 5 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May 2 New Texan 5
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC