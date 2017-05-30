Police seek help locating missing man
Waco police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, who was last heard from by family on May 14. Waco police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, who was last heard from by family on May 14. Waco police are asking for help to find a missing man who may be in need of diabetes medication and mental health help. Michael Wayne Dawson, 38, was last contacted by family on May 14 and has not been heard from since, Waco police Sgt.
