'Phubbed' people turn to phones for acceptance
New York, June 14 - Phubbing, the practice of ignoring companions in order to pay attention to their phone or other mobile devices, may lead to a vicious cycle as researchers have found that those who are phubbed by others, themselves often turn to their smartphones and social media to find acceptance. The offended parties frequently jump online to find affirmation in the likes and shares and positive comments of social media, said the study published online in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research.
