One Of Y'all Aunties Called The Cops Because Her Chicken Nuggets Took Too Long
When you've had a long day and you're tired and hungry it's understandable the annoyance that can occur from waiting long for your food, especially if you're ordering it from a fast food chain such as McDonalds. However, a Texas woman took her frustration to new heights when she reportedly called the police because her McNuggets were taking too long to be prepared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,700
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC