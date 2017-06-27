Movie alert: "Beatriz At Dinner," "Krisha" arriving; "It Comes At Night," "Megan Leavey" leaving

TXC001-027-035-085-093-097-099-113-119-121-133-139-143-145-147- 161-181-193-213-217-221-223-231-237-251-257-277-281-289-293-309- 331-333-337-349-363-367-379-395-397-425-429-439-467-497-503- 282345- BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY TEXAS DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 532 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THE LANCASTER POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR SHAVON LE'FEYE RANDLE, BLACK, FEMALE, 13 YEARS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH JUNE 22, 2004, 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, WEARING A WHITE T-SHIRT AND BLUE BASKETBALL SHORTS.

