Mission Waco celebrates purchase of b...

Mission Waco celebrates purchase of building housing former liquor store

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Mission Waco celebrates purchase of building housing former liqu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen On Tuesday, a nonprofit organization in Waco announced the purchase of a building, which used to house a recently closed liquor store and two other vacant storefronts in the 1500 block of Colcord Avenue. Mission Waco Board of Directors and staff gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 17 hr Baybeh 8,704
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Mon Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC