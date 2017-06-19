Meeting Planned For Prospective CASA Volunteers
Court-Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan and Hill Counties has announced informational sessions that will be held each month to help grow the CASA Community. 'CASA 101' events will be held the last Tuesday of every month from 6 to 7 p.m. at the CASA office, located at 1001 Washington Avenue in Waco, for anyone looking to volunteer to make a difference in a child's life.
