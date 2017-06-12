McDonalda s wasna t making her nuggets fast enough a " so she dialed 911

A woman in a Waco, Texas, McDonald's drive-through dialed 911 to complain that her chicken nuggets weren't being prepared fast enough. "Yes it happens!! We actually had the chicken nugget call last night! Officers called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn't get cooked quick enough and why she couldn't get them for free," Waco police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.