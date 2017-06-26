Man crashes vehicle into, then sets f...

Man crashes vehicle into, then sets fire to Twin Peaks restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters noticed smoke and flame coming from the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,712
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC