Man arrested, accused of drug possession in abandoned Mart church

A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday after Mart police were called to an abandon church where a woman was reportedly screaming inside the dilapidated building, an arrest affidavit states. Marvin D. Wright, of Waco, was arrested after police were called to the 200 block of North Waco Street in Mart at about 9:30 a.m. An emergency call was placed near the intersection of McLennan Avenue and Waco Street about a woman screaming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.