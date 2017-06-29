Man arrested, accused of continuous sex abuse of young boy

A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, accused of abusing the boy during about a 17-month period, an arrest affidavit states. Lee Randell Qualls, of Waco, was arrested Wednesday after Waco police detectives received information from a forensic interview with a young boy about sexual abuse by Qualls.

