Man accused of punching pregnant woman

A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he punched a pregnant woman in the stomach in a jealous rage, before hospital officials determined she suffered a miscarriage, an arrest affidavit states. Sedric Manard Malone was arrested after Waco police were assigned to investigate a report of a woman being assaulted May 11 at the Sul Ross Skate Park, according to the affidavit.

