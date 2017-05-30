Looking back on the 20th anniversary of justice being served in Oklahoma City bombing
Twenty years ago today, a jury handed down a conviction in the largest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. The verdict was guilty for Timothy McVeigh, who openly admitted to the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Baybeh
|8,652
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|Wed
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC