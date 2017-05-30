Looking back on the 20th anniversary ...

Looking back on the 20th anniversary of justice being served in Oklahoma City bombing

Twenty years ago today, a jury handed down a conviction in the largest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. The verdict was guilty for Timothy McVeigh, who openly admitted to the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

