LCDC prison to empty - " for now

56 min ago

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer LaSalle Corrections, the company that operates the Limestone County Detention Center, which is the county-owned prison, is moving the inmates and staff from the facility to other prisons they operate for the foreseeable future. Rumors about the change swirled Tuesday, after some LaSalle staff members were notified of the change, but LaSalle itself refused comment when contacted.

