LCDC prison to empty - " for now
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer LaSalle Corrections, the company that operates the Limestone County Detention Center, which is the county-owned prison, is moving the inmates and staff from the facility to other prisons they operate for the foreseeable future. Rumors about the change swirled Tuesday, after some LaSalle staff members were notified of the change, but LaSalle itself refused comment when contacted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,709
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Mon
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC