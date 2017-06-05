Inside the Making of an HGTV Star: Wh...

Inside the Making of an HGTV Star: What It Takes to Turn Unknowns...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

It's lunchtime on a Wednesday in Waco, Texas. The otherwise sleepy town of 105,000, with its sprawling green spaces and winding river, is buzzing with dozens, if not hundreds, of new visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Steven Spencer 8,698
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May '17 New Texan 5
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC