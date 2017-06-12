I traveled to Waco, Texas to see the town that's been transformed by HGTV's hit show 'Fixer Upper' - here's what it's like After four successful seasons of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV, Joanna and Chip Gaines are most well-known for their show where they sell houses and style them for lucky clients in Waco, TX. have come a long way from their small business flipping houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.