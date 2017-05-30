Human trafficking sting nets 8 arrests in 4 hours

Top row, from left: Cassidy Orion Sullivan, Darren Christopher Smith, Jacinto Francisco Hernandez, James Rocky Gant Bottom row, from left: James Robert Miller, Jesus Estaban Salinas, Timothy Earl Swinnie, Wilson Dajan Castaneda Eight men were arrested during a four-hour undercover online human trafficking sting Wednesday, in one of the busiest single-day sting operations for local authorities, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators kicked off the operation at 7:30 a.m. when detectives posted an online advertisement for prostitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.