Human trafficking sting nets 8 arrests in 4 hours

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Top row, from left: Cassidy Orion Sullivan, Darren Christopher Smith, Jacinto Francisco Hernandez, James Rocky Gant Bottom row, from left: James Robert Miller, Jesus Estaban Salinas, Timothy Earl Swinnie, Wilson Dajan Castaneda Eight men were arrested during a four-hour undercover online human trafficking sting Wednesday, in one of the busiest single-day sting operations for local authorities, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators kicked off the operation at 7:30 a.m. when detectives posted an online advertisement for prostitution.

