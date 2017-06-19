'Hairspray,' civil rights and Kurt Vonnegut on Waco stages
Love in various forms and relationships in a small town drives Baylor Theatre's "Who Am I This Time?," opening Thursday and starring Chase Ellsworth , Lucas McCutchen, Lily Howard, Megan Buetow, Juliana Zepeda , Noah Patten, Griffin DeClaire and Hanna Hunt. Waco theatergoers can sample the sweet and entertaining side of the stage this weekend with the opening of two productions offering warmth, humor and charm in varying combinations.
