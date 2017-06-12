Furious Woman Fed Up Waiting for Chicken Nuggets Calls 911
A woman in Waco, Tex. called 911 last Friday because the chicken nuggets she ordered at McDonalds's were taking too long and the restaurant wouldn't compensate her by giving them to her for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,699
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC