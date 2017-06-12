Furious Woman Fed Up Waiting for Chic...

Furious Woman Fed Up Waiting for Chicken Nuggets Calls 911

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

A woman in Waco, Tex. called 911 last Friday because the chicken nuggets she ordered at McDonalds's were taking too long and the restaurant wouldn't compensate her by giving them to her for free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 10 I lived to tell t... 8,699
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May 21 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) May '17 New Texan 5
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC