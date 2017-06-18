Fort Worth pair arrested in Waco prostitution sting
A Fort Worth man and woman were arrested Thursday in Waco after trying to solicit sex, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports . Robert Justin Cousin Jr., 29, and Atitana Charlaine Hardin, 23, were arrested after Hardin responded to an online ad to set up a prostitution agreement with a woman at the Knights Inn in Waco, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tribune-Herald .
