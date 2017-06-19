Former longtime Waco city councilman passes away
Former Waco city councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr., who served 11-years on the council, passed away on Monday night after a battle with cancer, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Waco major Kyle Deaver said he learned of Austin's death Monday from Austin's sister.
