Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Wants Ano...

Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Wants Another Baby, But Is Chip On The Same Page?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper might be ready "to renovate" their family and "put on an addition" with a fifth child. In a recent interview, Joanna Gaines explored the idea of expanding her family with another son or daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 13 hr I lived to tell t... 8,711
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC