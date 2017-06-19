Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines ...

Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines talk struggles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'There are times we envy those days': Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines talk barely making ends meet before catapulting to fame But Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines still get nostalgic for the days when they were barely making ends meet. Chip, 42, told People magazine he 'figured out the secret that the grass isn't necessarily greener on the other side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 14 hr Steven Spencer 8,709
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Mon Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May 24 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
May '17 Hellbound MurderSENT 1
My friends Mom invited me to , then..... May '17 Joe 8348 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC