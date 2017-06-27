'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Come to the Rescue of Paralyzed Waco Firefighter

Garth Goodwin is part of the team who helps to construct the rolling billboard you see on every episode of Fixer Upper -the moment when Chip and Joanna Gaines excitedly yell their popular catchphrase, "Are you ready to see your fixer upper?" The firefighter and Waco, Texas, resident has never met the shiplap-loving couple and home reno extraordinaires. He's also never been a cast member of their hit TV show .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.