'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna G...

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Come to the Rescue of Paralyzed Waco Firefighter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Southern Living

Garth Goodwin is part of the team who helps to construct the rolling billboard you see on every episode of Fixer Upper -the moment when Chip and Joanna Gaines excitedly yell their popular catchphrase, "Are you ready to see your fixer upper?" The firefighter and Waco, Texas, resident has never met the shiplap-loving couple and home reno extraordinaires. He's also never been a cast member of their hit TV show .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages 1 hr Screwedwife 1
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) 7 hr TakingCareOf Buis... 7
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,712
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May 31 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC