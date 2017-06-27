'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Come to the Rescue of Paralyzed Waco Firefighter
Garth Goodwin is part of the team who helps to construct the rolling billboard you see on every episode of Fixer Upper -the moment when Chip and Joanna Gaines excitedly yell their popular catchphrase, "Are you ready to see your fixer upper?" The firefighter and Waco, Texas, resident has never met the shiplap-loving couple and home reno extraordinaires. He's also never been a cast member of their hit TV show .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|1 hr
|Screwedwife
|1
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|TakingCareOf Buis...
|7
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC