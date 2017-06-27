FBI agent in court on charge of lying about rancher shooting
An FBI agent pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he lied about shooting at a key figure in last year's armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge just before the man was killed by Oregon police. He was indicted on five felony charges after the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department began investigating last year possible FBI misconduct and whether there was a cover-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|Tue
|Screwedwife
|1
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|Tue
|TakingCareOf Buis...
|7
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC