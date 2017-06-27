FBI agent in court on charge of lying...

FBI agent in court on charge of lying about rancher shooting

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An FBI agent pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he lied about shooting at a key figure in last year's armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge just before the man was killed by Oregon police. He was indicted on five felony charges after the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department began investigating last year possible FBI misconduct and whether there was a cover-up.

