Ex-day care worker convicted in baby's death gets new trial
An Amarillo state appeals court has ordered a new trial for a former Waco day care center convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the drug-overdose death of an infant in her care. The 7th Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Marian Fraser's 2015 murder conviction was excessive for the facts of the 2013 antihistamine overdose death of 4-month-old Clara Felton.
